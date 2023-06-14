Bâloise Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BLHEF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Bâloise Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BLHEF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,900 shares, a decrease of 53.5% from the May 15th total of 34,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of BLHEF remained flat at $152.28 during midday trading on Wednesday. Bâloise has a twelve month low of $152.28 and a twelve month high of $153.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.62.

Bâloise Holding AG engages in the provision of insurance and pension solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Non-Life, Life, Asset Management & Banking, and Other Activities. The Non-Life segment offers accident and health insurance as well as products relating to liability, motor, property, and marine insurance.

