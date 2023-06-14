Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Shares Gap Up to $7.07

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.07, but opened at $7.36. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria shares last traded at $7.38, with a volume of 271,056 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BBVA. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Barclays initiated coverage on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Friday, May 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.38.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Stock Up 4.5 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.10 and a 200 day moving average of $6.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $47.20 billion, a PE ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 1.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria ( NYSE:BBVA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.46 billion during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 26.27%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the first quarter worth approximately $207,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 2.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 153,332 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 3,627 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 12.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 147,975 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 16,122 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 17.6% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 684,666 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,827,000 after purchasing an additional 102,538 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.

