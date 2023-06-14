Barloworld (OTCMKTS:BRRAY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $4.68

Shares of Barloworld Limited (OTCMKTS:BRRAY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.68 and last traded at $4.68, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.68.
Barloworld Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.11.
Barloworld Company Profile
Barloworld Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated rental, fleet management, product support, and logistics solutions. It operates through the Industrial Equipment and Services, and Consumer Industries segments. The Industrial Equipment and Services includes servicing, rebuilding, and salvaging of earthmoving equipment, industrial services, and power systems.
