Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI) Position Boosted by Engle Capital Management L.P.

Engle Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) by 56.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 505,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 183,000 shares during the quarter. Bath & Body Works makes up 9.6% of Engle Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Engle Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $21,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $265,201,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the third quarter worth approximately $94,163,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the first quarter worth approximately $84,383,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 63.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,660,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416,667 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 82.4% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,032,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,629,000 after purchasing an additional 918,168 shares during the period. 96.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BBWI. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Bath & Body Works from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. TheStreet raised Bath & Body Works from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Argus lowered Bath & Body Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Bath & Body Works from $76.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Bath & Body Works from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.45.

Bath & Body Works Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of BBWI traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 849,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,336,304. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a one year low of $25.75 and a one year high of $49.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.70.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 9.67%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Bath & Body Works Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Wendy C. Arlin sold 1,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $62,221.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 91,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,487,146.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Bath & Body Works

(Get Rating)

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

Featured Stories

