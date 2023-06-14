Bear Creek Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:BCEKF) Short Interest Down 76.3% in May

Bear Creek Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:BCEKF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, a drop of 76.3% from the May 15th total of 61,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 83,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Bear Creek Mining Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:BCEKF traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $0.36. 75,217 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,682. Bear Creek Mining has a 1-year low of $0.27 and a 1-year high of $0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.48 and its 200-day moving average is $0.52.

Get Bear Creek Mining alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Bear Creek Mining from C$3.00 to C$2.70 in a research report on Monday, April 24th.

About Bear Creek Mining

Bear Creek Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal properties in Peru. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company holds 100% interest in Corani property that consists of various mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 6,500 hectares located to the southeast of Cusco, Peru; and holds 100% interest in Mercedes Gold Mine project consists of various mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 69,284 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bear Creek Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bear Creek Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.