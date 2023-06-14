BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) Stake Lifted by Fairmount Funds Management LLC

Fairmount Funds Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) by 177.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 239,443 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 153,043 shares during the quarter. BeiGene comprises about 8.4% of Fairmount Funds Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Fairmount Funds Management LLC’s holdings in BeiGene were worth $52,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGNE. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 295.4% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new position in shares of BeiGene in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of BeiGene in the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BGNE shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on BeiGene from $230.10 to $263.30 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of BeiGene in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on BeiGene from $325.00 to $321.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Cowen upped their price target on BeiGene from $213.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on BeiGene in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $289.16.

In other news, COO Xiaobin Wu sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.72, for a total value of $1,776,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other BeiGene news, insider Lai Wang sold 462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.74, for a total transaction of $103,829.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Xiaobin Wu sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.72, for a total value of $1,776,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 2,424,790 shares of company stock worth $500,550,126 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BGNE traded down $3.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $209.19. 32,244 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 212,694. BeiGene, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $124.46 and a 52-week high of $280.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $241.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $233.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $20.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.42 and a beta of 0.79.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($3.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.66) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $447.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.44 million. BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 41.58% and a negative net margin of 123.48%. The business’s revenue was up 46.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($4.24) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -12.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BeiGene Ltd. is a global, science-driven biotechnology company focused on developing innovative and affordable medicines to improve treatment outcomes and access for patients worldwide. The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V. Oyler on October 28, 2010 and is headquartered in George Town, KY.

