Beldex Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $266.27 Million (BDX)

Beldex (BDX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 14th. During the last week, Beldex has traded 10.5% higher against the dollar. One Beldex coin can currently be bought for $0.0500 or 0.00000192 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Beldex has a total market cap of $266.27 million and $4.76 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,745.62 or 0.06721042 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001060 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.89 or 0.00045765 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00033676 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00017072 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00014895 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000206 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00004627 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000444 BTC.

Beldex Coin Profile

Beldex is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,918,512,378 coins and its circulating supply is 5,328,912,378 coins. The official message board for Beldex is beldexcoin.medium.com. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.

The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.

Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of [Beldex exchange](https://www.cryptocompare.com/exchanges/beldex/overview) and [Beldex wallet](https://www.cryptocompare.com/wallets/beldex-wallet/).”

