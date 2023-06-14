Beldex Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $265.11 Million (BDX)

Beldex (BDX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. Beldex has a market cap of $265.11 million and $4.70 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Beldex has traded 10.7% higher against the dollar. One Beldex coin can currently be bought for $0.0497 or 0.00000199 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,649.04 or 0.06588312 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001046 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.33 or 0.00045271 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.42 or 0.00033648 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00017635 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00015089 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000206 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00004659 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000444 BTC.

Beldex (CRYPTO:BDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,918,566,131 coins and its circulating supply is 5,328,966,137 coins. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.

The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.

Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of [Beldex exchange](https://www.cryptocompare.com/exchanges/beldex/overview) and [Beldex wallet](https://www.cryptocompare.com/wallets/beldex-wallet/).”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

