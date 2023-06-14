Belrium 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $12.59 (BEL)

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 14th. One Belrium token can currently be purchased for approximately $2.47 or 0.00009657 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Belrium has traded down 3.1% against the dollar. Belrium has a market capitalization of $6,892.19 billion and $12.59 worth of Belrium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002877 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002322 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001040 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002995 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001299 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Belrium Token Profile

BEL uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 17th, 2018. Belrium’s total supply is 22,742,000 tokens. The official website for Belrium is www.belrium.com. Belrium’s official Twitter account is @belrium and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Belrium Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BELRIUM is a KYC Based Blockchain based on the fusion of two blockchains working independently.BELRIUM Blockchain is a public blockchain that anyone in the world can read, send transactions and expect to see them included if they are valid.KYC Blockchain is a fully private blockchain where write permissions are kept centralized with the organisation. Read permissions will be public via REST-based API.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Belrium directly using U.S. dollars.

