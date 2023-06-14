Bend DAO (BEND) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $45.01 Million

Bend DAO (BEND) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. Bend DAO has a market capitalization of $45.01 million and approximately $317,459.30 worth of Bend DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bend DAO has traded 15.2% lower against the dollar. One Bend DAO token can currently be purchased for $0.0045 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bend DAO Profile

Bend DAO’s genesis date was March 22nd, 2022. Bend DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Bend DAO’s official website is www.benddao.xyz. Bend DAO’s official Twitter account is @benddao.

Buying and Selling Bend DAO

According to CryptoCompare, “BendDAO is a decentralized peer-to-pool based NFT liquidity protocol. Depositors provide ETH liquidity to the lending pool to earn interest, while borrowers are able to borrow ETH through the lending pool using NFTs as collateral instantly.Bend protocol enables NFT assets to be pooled and converted into representing ERC721 boundNFTs to realize NFT loans.”

