Berenberg Bank Raises Dalata Hotel Group (LON:DAL) Price Target to GBX 510

Dalata Hotel Group (LON:DAL – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 490 ($6.13) to GBX 510 ($6.38) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 33.86% from the stock’s previous close.

Dalata Hotel Group Stock Performance

Shares of LON:DAL remained flat at GBX 381 ($4.77) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £851.27 million, a P/E ratio of 1,029.73 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 384.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 351.53. Dalata Hotel Group has a twelve month low of GBX 239 ($2.99) and a twelve month high of GBX 420 ($5.26). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.13, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Dalata Hotel Group Company Profile

Dalata Hotel Group plc owns and operates hotels under the Maldron Hotels and Clayton Hotels brand names in Dublin, Regional Ireland, and United Kingdom. The company operates three-star and four-star hotels. It also operates Grain & Grill restaurants and bars; Club Vitae health and fitness clubs; and Red Bean Roastery coffee outlets in hotels.

