Berenberg Bank Raises Dalata Hotel Group (LON:DAL) Price Target to GBX 510

Dalata Hotel Group (LON:DAL – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 490 ($6.13) to GBX 510 ($6.38) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 33.86% from the stock’s previous close.
Dalata Hotel Group Stock Performance
Shares of LON:DAL remained flat at GBX 381 ($4.77) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £851.27 million, a P/E ratio of 1,029.73 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 384.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 351.53. Dalata Hotel Group has a twelve month low of GBX 239 ($2.99) and a twelve month high of GBX 420 ($5.26). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.13, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.70.
Dalata Hotel Group Company Profile
See Also
- Game-Changing News For AMD And Its Shareholders
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Can Chegg’s AI Pivot Save It From Disruption?
- Best Investment Strategy in 2023: Determine the Right One for You
- Enovix: A Rising Power in the Lithium-Ion Industry
Receive News & Ratings for Dalata Hotel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dalata Hotel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.