BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Shares Gap Up to $61.42

Shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $61.42, but opened at $63.35. BHP Group shares last traded at $62.96, with a volume of 475,578 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of BHP Group in a report on Monday, April 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 3,000 ($37.54) to GBX 2,900 ($36.29) in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,700 ($33.78) to GBX 2,550 ($31.91) in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,098.86.

Get BHP Group alerts:

BHP Group Stock Up 2.9 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Insider Transactions at BHP Group

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BHP Group

In other news, insider Gary Goldberg acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $58.37 per share, for a total transaction of $58,371.00. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its holdings in BHP Group by 100.2% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 14,232 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 7,124 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the fourth quarter worth about $366,000. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of BHP Group by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,200 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of BHP Group by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 242,089 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $15,022,000 after acquiring an additional 17,772 shares during the last quarter. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BHP Group

(Get Rating)

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.