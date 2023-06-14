Bid Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:BPPPF) Short Interest Update

Bid Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:BPPPF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,500 shares, an increase of 87.5% from the May 15th total of 20,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 375.0 days.
BID Price Performance
Shares of BID stock remained flat at $21.97 during midday trading on Wednesday. 20 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 600. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.22. BID has a fifty-two week low of $15.19 and a fifty-two week high of $22.65.
BID Company Profile
