Bid Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:BPPPF) Short Interest Update

Bid Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:BPPPF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,500 shares, an increase of 87.5% from the May 15th total of 20,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 375.0 days.

BID Price Performance

Shares of BID stock remained flat at $21.97 during midday trading on Wednesday. 20 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 600. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.22. BID has a fifty-two week low of $15.19 and a fifty-two week high of $22.65.

BID Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bid Corp. Ltd. engages in the provision of comprehensive foodservice solutions. It operates through the following segments: Australasia, the United Kingdom, Europe, Emerging Markets, and Corporate. The company was founded by Brian Joffe in 1988 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

