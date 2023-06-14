Bionik Laboratories (OTCMKTS:BNKL) Trading 28% Higher

Shares of Bionik Laboratories Corp. (OTCMKTS:BNKL – Get Rating) traded up 28% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.45 and last traded at $0.64. 174,100 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,341% from the average session volume of 12,081 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.50.
Bionik Laboratories Stock Up 28.0 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $4.33 million, a P/E ratio of -0.79 and a beta of -1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.46 and its 200-day moving average is $0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.
Bionik Laboratories Company Profile
Bionik Laboratories Corp. engages in the provision of rehabilitation and mobility solutions to individuals with neurological disorders. Its products include InMotion ARM, InMotion HAND, and InMotion WRIST. The company was founded by Michal Prywata and Thiago Caires on January 8, 2010 and is headquartered in Watertown, MA.
