BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) Shares Down 7%

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $19.10 and last traded at $19.12. 243,318 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 505,816 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.56.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on BioXcel Therapeutics from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on BioXcel Therapeutics from $79.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.29.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 6.16 and a quick ratio of 6.10. The firm has a market cap of $587.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.53.

BioXcel Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BTAI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.56) by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $0.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.12) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Javier Rodriguez sold 1,785 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.32, for a total transaction of $48,766.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,350 shares in the company, valued at $118,842. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other BioXcel Therapeutics news, insider Javier Rodriguez sold 1,785 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.32, for a total transaction of $48,766.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,842. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Krishnan Nandabalan sold 60,000 shares of BioXcel Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.32, for a total transaction of $1,039,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 107,785 shares of company stock worth $2,023,491. 35.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BTAI. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 377.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,760,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,854,000 after buying an additional 1,392,114 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $24,904,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BioXcel Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $10,867,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics by 193.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 340,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,362,000 after acquiring an additional 224,564 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,068,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.35% of the company’s stock.

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing artificial intelligence approaches to develop medicines in neuroscience and immuno-oncology. It also focuses on utilizing cutting-edge technology and research to develop therapeutics solutions. The company was founded by Vimal D.

