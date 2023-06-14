Bitcoin (BTC) Trading Down 5% This Week

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $485.96 billion and approximately $14.54 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for $25,046.40 on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitcoin has traded 5% lower against the dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $103.27 or 0.00412297 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.31 or 0.00097069 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00020283 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000512 BTC.
About Bitcoin
BTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,402,456 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Bitcoin is bitcointalk.org. Bitcoin’s official website is bitcoin.org. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Bitcoin
Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin using US dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly.
