Bitcoin Private Price Reaches $0.19 on Exchanges (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Private has a market capitalization of $910,556.88 and $24.10 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.25 or 0.00096882 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.15 or 0.00044534 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00024218 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000842 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000943 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Profile

Bitcoin Private (CRYPTO:BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is https://reddit.com/r/btc_private and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.

BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.”

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Private should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Private using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

