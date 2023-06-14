BitShares (BTS) Market Cap Reaches $24.16 Million

BitShares (BTS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. During the last seven days, BitShares has traded down 9.6% against the dollar. BitShares has a market cap of $24.16 million and approximately $484,887.57 worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitShares coin can currently be bought for about $0.0081 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00009575 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002917 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002411 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001044 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002958 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001296 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,994,996,270 coins. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for BitShares is bitsharestalk.org. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitShares’ official website is bitshares.github.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares is a blockchain-based platform that creates decentralized autonomous companies for improved, low-cost services. It was introduced by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer, and founded by Daniel Larimer with funding from BitFund.PE.BitShares was created by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. Charles Hoskinson was a co-founder but has since left the team.BitShares can be used to participate in decentralized autonomous companies (DACs) offering various services by becoming a shareholder and securing the company through your computer. The platform uses its own token, BTS, for participation and services.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitShares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

