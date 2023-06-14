BitShares (BTS) Trading 11.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

BitShares (BTS) traded down 5.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 14th. BitShares has a market capitalization of $23.16 million and approximately $682,502.01 worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BitShares has traded down 11.7% against the dollar. One BitShares coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0077 or 0.00000031 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BitShares alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00009750 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002891 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002332 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001036 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00003044 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001342 BTC.

BitShares Coin Profile

BitShares (CRYPTO:BTS) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,994,996,193 coins. The official website for BitShares is bitshares.github.io. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitShares’ official message board is bitsharestalk.org. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BitShares Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares is a blockchain-based platform that creates decentralized autonomous companies for improved, low-cost services. It was introduced by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer, and founded by Daniel Larimer with funding from BitFund.PE.BitShares was created by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. Charles Hoskinson was a co-founder but has since left the team.BitShares can be used to participate in decentralized autonomous companies (DACs) offering various services by becoming a shareholder and securing the company through your computer. The platform uses its own token, BTS, for participation and services.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitShares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitShares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.