Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Acquired by Forefront Wealth Management Inc.

Forefront Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 21.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,013 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 542 shares during the quarter. Forefront Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whalerock Point Partners LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone in the 3rd quarter valued at $282,571,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. 62.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III acquired 10,869,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.38 per share, for a total transaction of $15,000,001.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 24,727,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,123,558.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 85,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.32, for a total transaction of $7,337,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,145,448 shares in the company, valued at $98,875,071.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III acquired 10,869,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.38 per share, for a total transaction of $15,000,001.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 24,727,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,123,558.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 11,022,343 shares of company stock worth $19,118,535 and have sold 430,100 shares worth $17,880,183. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE BX traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $91.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 386,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,684,915. Blackstone Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.72 and a 52-week high of $110.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.50.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.97. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 18.51%. Blackstone’s revenue for the quarter was down 73.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 400.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Blackstone from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Blackstone from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Blackstone from $111.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Blackstone from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Blackstone currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.70.

Blackstone Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Private Equity, Credit and Insurance, and Hedge Fund Solutions. The Real Estate segment includes management of opportunistic real estate funds, Core+ real estate funds, high-yield real estate debt funds, and liquid real estate debt funds.

Featured Stories

