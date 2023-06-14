BMO Capital Markets Lowers Saputo (TSE:SAP) Price Target to C$37.00

Saputo (TSE:SAP – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$43.00 to C$37.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.90% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Saputo from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. CIBC decreased their price objective on Saputo from C$43.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Monday. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Saputo from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Saputo from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Saputo from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Saputo has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$38.71.
Saputo Stock Performance
Shares of Saputo stock opened at C$31.65 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$13.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.43. Saputo has a 52 week low of C$26.70 and a 52 week high of C$37.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$34.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$34.95.
Saputo Company Profile
Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.
Featured Stories
- As Peloton Shares Fall Over 90%, A Comeback Strategy Surges
- Inflation, The Fed, And The Summer Rally
- How to Trade Stocks Online the Right Way
- SentinelOne Stock is Down, But Is it Out?
- Oracle Has Spoken: The AI Cloud Is Bigger And Growing Faster
Receive News & Ratings for Saputo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saputo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.