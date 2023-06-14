BMO Capital Markets Lowers Saputo (TSE:SAP) Price Target to C$37.00

Saputo (TSE:SAP – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$43.00 to C$37.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.90% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Saputo from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. CIBC decreased their price objective on Saputo from C$43.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Monday. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Saputo from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Saputo from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Saputo from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Saputo has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$38.71.

Get Saputo alerts:

Saputo Stock Performance

Shares of Saputo stock opened at C$31.65 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$13.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.43. Saputo has a 52 week low of C$26.70 and a 52 week high of C$37.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$34.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$34.95.

Saputo Company Profile

Saputo ( TSE:SAP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported C$0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.34 billion. Research analysts forecast that Saputo will post 2.0186418 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Saputo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saputo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.