BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) Short Interest Update

BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 52,200 shares, an increase of 81.3% from the May 15th total of 28,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 248,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

BNP Paribas Price Performance

Shares of BNPQY stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.95. 198,563 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 322,055. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.07. BNP Paribas has a 1-year low of $20.19 and a 1-year high of $35.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $76.41 billion, a PE ratio of 7.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.48.

BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.62). BNP Paribas had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 22.04%. The business had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.61 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that BNP Paribas will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BNP Paribas Increases Dividend

BNP Paribas Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $1.7982 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.67%. This is a boost from BNP Paribas’s previous dividend of $1.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. BNP Paribas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.59%.

BNP Paribas SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. The company operates through the following business: Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate Institutional Banking. The Retail Banking and Services business includes the retail banking networks and specialized financial services in France and around the world.

