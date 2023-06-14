Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Acquired by Fiduciary Management Inc. WI

Fiduciary Management Inc. WI boosted its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 233,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the quarter. Booking makes up approximately 4.8% of Fiduciary Management Inc. WI’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI owned about 0.60% of Booking worth $471,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP bought a new position in Booking during the third quarter worth about $48,000. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,658.11, for a total value of $1,993,582.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,169,583.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 42 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,631.97, for a total transaction of $110,542.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,602,869.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,658.11, for a total value of $1,993,582.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,169,583.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,684 shares of company stock worth $7,089,937 over the last ninety days. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BKNG traded down $3.69 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2,610.36. 42,545 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 321,811. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2,636.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,428.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,616.85 and a twelve month high of $2,786.85. The company has a market cap of $96.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.64, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.34.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $11.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.63 by $1.97. Booking had a return on equity of 148.40% and a net margin of 22.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 136.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BKNG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Booking from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Booking from $3,210.00 to $3,430.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,910.00 to $3,000.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,600.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Booking from $2,524.00 to $2,583.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,759.80.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

