Bowleven (LON:BLVN) Stock Price Down 11.9%

Bowleven plc (LON:BLVN – Get Rating) shares fell 11.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.92 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.93 ($0.01). 10,510 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 129,709 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.05 ($0.01).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Bowleven in a report on Thursday, March 30th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £3.10 million, a P/E ratio of -92.50, a PEG ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1.04 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.06 and a current ratio of 10.53.

Bowleven plc engages in the exploration and appraisal of oil and gas properties in Africa. It holds a 25% interest in the offshore shallow water Etinde permit that covers an area of approximately 461 square kilometers located in Cameroon. The company was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

