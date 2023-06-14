Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) Short Interest Update

Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, an increase of 463.6% from the May 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Brenntag from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Barclays cut Brenntag from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Brenntag from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.00.

Get Brenntag alerts:

Brenntag Stock Down 0.6 %

OTCMKTS BNTGY traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $15.87. The company had a trading volume of 14,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,637. Brenntag has a 1 year low of $10.37 and a 1 year high of $16.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.97 and a 200-day moving average of $14.79.

Brenntag Company Profile

Brenntag SE engages in the production and distribution of chemicals. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. The Brenntag Essentials segment markets a portfolio of process chemicals to the industries and applications. The Brenntag Specialties segment focuses on selling ingredients and value-added services to the selected industries Nutrition, Pharma, Personal Care/HI&I(Home, Industrial & Institutional), Material Science (Coatings & Constructions, Polymers, Rubber), Water Treatment and Lubricants.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Brenntag Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brenntag and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.