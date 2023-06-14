Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 451,600 shares, an increase of 188.6% from the May 15th total of 156,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 207,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 17.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Bright Health Group from $80.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Bright Health Group by 5.9% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 211,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 11,816 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its holdings in Bright Health Group by 110.7% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 22,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 12,025 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Bright Health Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Bright Health Group by 393.3% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 20,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 16,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Bright Health Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

Bright Health Group Price Performance

NYSE:BHG traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.28. 90,001 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,656. Bright Health Group has a one year low of $7.57 and a one year high of $171.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.00. The company has a market cap of $89.68 million, a PE ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 0.42.

Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($14.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($8.80) by ($5.60). The firm had revenue of $756.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $773.19 million. Bright Health Group had a negative return on equity of 617.31% and a negative net margin of 31.78%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bright Health Group will post -32.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Bright Health Group

Bright Health Group, Inc, a healthcare company, provides health insurance policies in the United States. It operates in two segments, Bright HealthCare and Consumer Care. The Consumer Care segment delivers virtual and in-person clinical care services contracts through primary care clinics. It operates managed and affiliated risk-bearing clinics within its integrated care delivery system, which included embedded pharmacy, laboratory, radiology, and population health focused specialty services.

Featured Stories

