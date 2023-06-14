Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAN) Short Interest Down 67.1% in May

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAN – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a decline of 67.1% from the May 15th total of 14,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 67,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Brighthouse Financial Price Performance

Shares of Brighthouse Financial stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.57. The company had a trading volume of 37,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,739. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.11. Brighthouse Financial has a fifty-two week low of $14.62 and a fifty-two week high of $23.36.

Brighthouse Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 10th will be issued a $0.3359 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.11%.

About Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

