BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.01

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th.
BrightSphere Investment Group has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 53.6% annually over the last three years. BrightSphere Investment Group has a dividend payout ratio of 2.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect BrightSphere Investment Group to earn $1.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 2.0%.
BrightSphere Investment Group Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE BSIG opened at $22.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $931.19 million, a PE ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.53. BrightSphere Investment Group has a 52 week low of $14.73 and a 52 week high of $26.88.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts recently commented on BSIG shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. TheStreet lowered BrightSphere Investment Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on BrightSphere Investment Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th.
Institutional Trading of BrightSphere Investment Group
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group during the first quarter worth about $9,312,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group in the fourth quarter worth $6,165,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in BrightSphere Investment Group in the first quarter valued at $3,938,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in BrightSphere Investment Group by 643.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 138,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,857,000 after purchasing an additional 120,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group by 224.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 169,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,530,000 after buying an additional 117,443 shares during the period.
BrightSphere Investment Group Company Profile
BrightSphere Investment Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It operates through the Quant and Solutions segment. The Quant and Solutions segment involves leveraging data and technology in a computational, factor-based investment process across a range of asset classes and geographies, including Global, non-U.S., emerging markets, and managed volatility equities, as well as multi-asset products.
