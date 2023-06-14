British Land Company Plc (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) Short Interest Update

British Land Company Plc (OTCMKTS:BTLCY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a drop of 90.8% from the May 15th total of 29,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 181,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BTLCY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered British Land from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on British Land from GBX 355 ($4.44) to GBX 325 ($4.07) in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $456.67.

Get British Land alerts:

British Land Trading Down 0.2 %

BTLCY traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.19. 62,283 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,266. British Land has a 1-year low of $3.54 and a 1-year high of $6.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.00.

British Land Company Profile

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Campuses and Retail & London Urban Logistics assets throughout the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.0bn (British Land share: £8.9bn) as at 31 March 2023 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for British Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.