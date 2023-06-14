Brokerages Set Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Target Price at $119.33

Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $119.33.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DFS. Stephens increased their target price on Discover Financial Services from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $115.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th.
Discover Financial Services Stock Up 2.5 %
Discover Financial Services stock opened at $117.72 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $87.64 and a 52 week high of $119.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $102.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.12. The firm has a market cap of $29.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.43.
Discover Financial Services declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, April 19th that allows the company to repurchase $2.70 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 9.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.
Discover Financial Services Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This is a positive change from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.86%.
Institutional Trading of Discover Financial Services
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 151.2% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 81.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Discover Financial Services
Discover Financial Services is a holding company. It operates under the Digital Banking and Payment Services segments. The Digital Banking segment focuses on consumer banking and lending products, specifically Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer banking products and services including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and deposit products.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Discover Financial Services (DFS)
- As Peloton Shares Fall Over 90%, A Comeback Strategy Surges
- Inflation, The Fed, And The Summer Rally
- How to Trade Stocks Online the Right Way
- SentinelOne Stock is Down, But Is it Out?
- Oracle Has Spoken: The AI Cloud Is Bigger And Growing Faster
Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.