Brokerages Set Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Price Target at $303.35

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-two brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $303.35.

A number of brokerages have commented on ISRG. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $347.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $270.00 to $323.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $315.45 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $297.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $268.27. Intuitive Surgical has a 12-month low of $180.07 and a 12-month high of $318.92. The stock has a market cap of $110.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.19, a PEG ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.31.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark J. Rubash sold 1,683 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.92, for a total transaction of $501,399.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,468,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Fredrik Widman sold 630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total value of $187,658.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,233 shares in the company, valued at $665,143.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark J. Rubash sold 1,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.92, for a total transaction of $501,399.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,468,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,023 shares of company stock worth $17,967,137 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,283,566 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,488,912,000 after buying an additional 282,881 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,918,406 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,387,785,000 after buying an additional 470,624 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,373,473 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,956,551,000 after purchasing an additional 544,463 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,444,995 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,642,287,000 after purchasing an additional 61,659 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,866,613 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,556,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351,002 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

