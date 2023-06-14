Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.91, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Burford Capital Stock Performance

Shares of Burford Capital stock opened at $13.05 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.35 and a 200-day moving average of $10.58. Burford Capital has a 1-year low of $6.09 and a 1-year high of $14.04.

Burford Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.6%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Burford Capital

Analyst Ratings Changes

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Burford Capital in the first quarter worth about $110,137,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Burford Capital by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,596,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,161,000 after acquiring an additional 890,341 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Burford Capital by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,739,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,957,000 after acquiring an additional 116,424 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Burford Capital by 2.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,040,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,558,000 after acquiring an additional 27,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Burford Capital by 4,092.2% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,031,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,566 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Burford Capital in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Burford Capital in a report on Thursday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Burford Capital

Burford Capital Ltd. engages in the provision of legal finance products and services comprising core legal finance and alternative strategies, and in the asset management business. It operates through following segments: Capital Provision, Asset Management and Other Services, and Other Corporate. The Capital Provision segment provides capital to the legal industry or in connection with legal matters, both directly and through investment in the Group’s private funds.

