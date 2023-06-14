Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) CEO Acquires $370,725.00 in Stock

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) CEO Thomas Reeg purchased 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.43 per share, with a total value of $370,725.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $865,025. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Caesars Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of CZR stock traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.19. The stock had a trading volume of 2,859,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,967,629. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.31 and a 12-month high of $56.75. The company has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.63 and a beta of 2.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. Caesars Entertainment had a positive return on equity of 2.24% and a negative net margin of 3.13%. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Caesars Entertainment

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 36,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Soros Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Soros Capital Management LLC now owns 47,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,962,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank boosted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 25,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CZR. B. Riley upped their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $102.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Susquehanna raised Caesars Entertainment from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com cut Caesars Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Barclays upped their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.54.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 16 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts sports wagering across 28 jurisdictions in North America, including mobile for sports betting and regulated online real money gaming in six jurisdictions in North America; retail and online gaming and sports betting; and other games, such as keno.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.