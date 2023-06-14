Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ) Short Interest Update

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the May 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 35,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 30,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 66,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 2,229 shares in the last quarter.

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Price Performance

Shares of CPZ remained flat at 15.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,517. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is 15.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is 15.67. Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust has a 52-week low of 14.42 and a 52-week high of 18.83.

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Dividend Announcement

About Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.98%.

Calamos Investments is a global investment firm committed to excellence in investment management and client services. A global investment platform with focused, experienced teams, specialized by investment discipline. Serving the needs of institutional and individual investors since 1977. Offering a range of global investment solutions to work with a client’s asset allocation framework.

