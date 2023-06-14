Canaccord Genuity Group Increases Marks Electrical Group (LON:MRK) Price Target to GBX 123

Marks Electrical Group (LON:MRK – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 117 ($1.46) to GBX 123 ($1.54) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 30.78% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Marks Electrical Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th.

Marks Electrical Group Stock Performance

LON MRK traded up GBX 3.05 ($0.04) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 94.05 ($1.18). The stock had a trading volume of 200,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,486. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.82, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.45. Marks Electrical Group has a 12-month low of GBX 55 ($0.69) and a 12-month high of GBX 100 ($1.25). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 87.24 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 85.93. The stock has a market cap of £98.71 million and a P/E ratio of 3,135.00.

Marks Electrical Group Company Profile

Marks Electrical Group PLC operates as an online electrical retailer in the United Kingdom. It sells, delivers, and installs domestic electrical appliances and consumer electronics. The company was formerly known as Marks Electrical Holding Limited and changed its name to Marks Electrical Group PLC in October 2021.

