Cancom SE (OTCMKTS:CCCMF) Short Interest Down 46.8% in May

Cancom SE (OTCMKTS:CCCMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a drop of 46.8% from the May 15th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Cancom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd.

Get Cancom alerts:

Cancom Stock Performance

Shares of Cancom stock remained flat at $29.45 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.43. Cancom has a 12-month low of $28.10 and a 12-month high of $29.45.

Cancom Company Profile

CANCOM SE, together with its subsidiaries, offers information technology (IT) infrastructure and services in Germany and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Cloud Solutions and IT Solutions. The Cloud Solutions segment provides cloud and shared managed services, including project-related cloud hardware, software, and services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cancom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cancom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.