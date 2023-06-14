Canuc Resources (CVE:CDA) Trading Up 10%

Shares of Canuc Resources Co. (CVE:CDA – Get Rating) were up 10% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. Approximately 29,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 61,526 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Canuc Resources Trading Up 10.0 %

The company has a market cap of C$14.88 million, a PE ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.07 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03.

Canuc Resources Company Profile

Canuc Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, extraction, and development of precious and base metal projects, and oil and gas properties in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. It primarily holds interest in the San Javier Project that includes 26 mineral concessions comprising silver, lead, gold, copper, and zinc deposits covering an area of 851.9 hectares located in the state of Sonora, Mexico.

