Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 724,122 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 179% from the previous session’s volume of 259,441 shares.The stock last traded at $22.34 and had previously closed at $22.31.

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.62.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGCP. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,545,000. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $546,000. National Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $701,000. Finally, Ruggaard & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,503,000.

About Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF

The Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (CGCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in bonds and other debt securities issued by corporate and government entities from around the globe, with no limitations regarding credit ratings and maturities.

