Capri (CPRI) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Capri (NYSE: CPRI):
- 6/12/2023 – Capri was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $55.00.
- 6/5/2023 – Capri had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $70.00 to $68.00.
- 6/1/2023 – Capri was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 6/1/2023 – Capri had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $60.00 to $55.00.
- 6/1/2023 – Capri had its price target lowered by analysts at Guggenheim from $61.00 to $51.00.
- 6/1/2023 – Capri had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $68.00 to $58.00.
- 6/1/2023 – Capri had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $46.00 to $38.00.
- 5/31/2023 – Capri was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c” rating.
- 5/30/2023 – Capri had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $45.00 to $37.00.
- 5/26/2023 – Capri had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $63.00 to $56.00.
- 5/18/2023 – Capri is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 5/10/2023 – Capri had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $65.00 to $55.00.
- 5/2/2023 – Capri was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $46.00 price target on the stock.
- 4/25/2023 – Capri was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $58.00.
- 4/20/2023 – Capri was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock.
Capri Trading Up 1.7 %
Shares of Capri stock traded up $0.63 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.30. 337,587 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,619,757. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.53. Capri Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $34.25 and a 1-year high of $69.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 2.30.
Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. Capri had a return on equity of 38.22% and a net margin of 10.96%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. Capri’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Capri Holdings Limited will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Capri
Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.
