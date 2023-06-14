Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,500 shares, a growth of 915.2% from the May 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 68,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Carlsberg A/S Price Performance

OTCMKTS CABGY opened at $30.77 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.70. Carlsberg A/S has a 12-month low of $22.91 and a 12-month high of $33.70.

Get Carlsberg A/S alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CABGY has been the topic of several research reports. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Carlsberg A/S from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Citigroup raised Carlsberg A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Carlsberg A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,057.40.

About Carlsberg A/S

Carlsberg A/S produces and sells beer and other beverage products in Denmark. It offers core, and craft and specialty beers; and alcohol-free brews. The company provides its products primarily under the Carlsberg, Tuborg, Feldschlösschen, Baltika, Chongqing, 1664 Blanc, Grimbergen, Ringnes, and Somersby brand names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Carlsberg A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlsberg A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.