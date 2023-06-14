Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.76

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.76 and traded as high as $5.87. Carrols Restaurant Group shares last traded at $5.86, with a volume of 624,495 shares traded.
Several brokerages have commented on TAST. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from $4.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.88.
The stock has a market capitalization of $284.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 2.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.49 and its 200 day moving average is $2.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08.
Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc engages in the operation of restaurants under the Burger King and Popeyes brands. It serves flame-broiled whopper sandwich, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, fries, salads, breakfast items, smoothies, frappes, and other snacks. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, NY.
