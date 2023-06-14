Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.76

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.76 and traded as high as $5.87. Carrols Restaurant Group shares last traded at $5.86, with a volume of 624,495 shares traded.

Several brokerages have commented on TAST. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from $4.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.88.

The stock has a market capitalization of $284.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 2.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.49 and its 200 day moving average is $2.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAST. Solel Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 385.5% during the 4th quarter. Solel Partners LP now owns 1,500,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,055 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 126.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 342,302 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 191,122 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group during the 1st quarter worth about $118,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,710,399 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,814,000 after purchasing an additional 49,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 130,507 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 25,854 shares during the last quarter. 27.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc engages in the operation of restaurants under the Burger King and Popeyes brands. It serves flame-broiled whopper sandwich, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, fries, salads, breakfast items, smoothies, frappes, and other snacks. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, NY.

