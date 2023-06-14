Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after Jefferies Financial Group downgraded the stock from a buy rating to a hold rating. The stock had previously closed at $43.85, but opened at $42.67. Jefferies Financial Group now has a $44.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $45.00. Catalent shares last traded at $42.97, with a volume of 369,139 shares.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on CTLT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Catalent from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 21st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Catalent from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Catalent from $35.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Catalent from $29.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Catalent from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.73.

In other Catalent news, insider Manja Boerman sold 1,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total value of $72,097.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,414 shares in the company, valued at $718,682.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Manja Boerman sold 1,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total transaction of $72,097.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $718,682.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mario Gargiulo sold 678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total transaction of $33,805.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,005.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in Catalent by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 98,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,430,000 after acquiring an additional 3,721 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Catalent by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,685,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,858,000 after buying an additional 445,745 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Catalent by 372.7% in the 3rd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 3,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 2,471 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Catalent by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 25,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after buying an additional 2,775 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Catalent by 313.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 49,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,597,000 after buying an additional 37,706 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.40, a PEG ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.18.

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

