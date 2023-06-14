C&C Group plc (OTCMKTS:CGPZF) Short Interest Update

C&C Group plc (OTCMKTS:CGPZF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 40.0% from the May 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

C&C Group Price Performance

CGPZF remained flat at $1.75 during midday trading on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.82 and a 200 day moving average of $1.92. C&C Group has a 52 week low of $1.70 and a 52 week high of $2.67.

C&C Group Company Profile

C&C Group plc manufactures, markets, and distributes cider, beer, wine, spirits, and soft drinks in the Republic of Ireland, Great Britain, and internationally. The company offers its products primarily under the Tennent's, Bulmers, Magners, Orchard Pig, Heverlee, 5 Lamps, Fête, Blackthorn, Seven Summits, Dowd's Lane, Chaplin & Cork's, Celedonia Best, and Addlestones brand name.

