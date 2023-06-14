CEMATRIX (CVE:CVX) Trading Down 2.5%

CEMATRIX Co. (CVE:CVX – Get Rating) shares traded down 2.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.20. 36,932 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 60,612 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

CEMATRIX Trading Down 2.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.69, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of C$26.20 million, a PE ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.20 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.19.

CEMATRIX (CVE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 12th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CEMATRIX had a negative return on equity of 18.01% and a negative net margin of 16.16%. The business had revenue of C$8.30 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that CEMATRIX Co. will post 0.0123457 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CEMATRIX Corporation manufactures and supplies cellular concrete products for various applications in Canada and the United States. Its cellular concrete products are used in lightweight backfill for MSE walls, bridge approach backfill, roadways and runways, and slope stabilization; insulation materials for oil and gas facility slabs, roadways, shallow utilities, and contaminated site remediation; and tunnel grout, annular pipe grout, pipe abandonment, and flowable fills applications.

