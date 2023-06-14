Challenger Limited (ASX:CGFPD) Plans Interim Dividend of $1.97

Challenger Limited (ASX:CGFPD – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, June 13th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be given a dividend of 1.97 per share on Thursday, August 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th.

Challenger Price Performance

Challenger Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Challenger Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The company also provides retirement services to its clients. It manages equity mutual funds. The firm invests into the public equity markets across the world. Challenger Limited was founded in 1985 and is based in Australia, Asia and United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Challenger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Challenger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.