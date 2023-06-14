Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Check-Cap from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th.

Check-Cap stock opened at $2.58 on Friday. Check-Cap has a twelve month low of $1.22 and a twelve month high of $9.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.15.

Check-Cap ( NASDAQ:CHEK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The medical research company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.04. Equities analysts predict that Check-Cap will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Check-Cap by 51.2% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 141,319 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 47,868 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Check-Cap during the first quarter worth $57,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Check-Cap by 363.4% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 224,696 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 176,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sabby Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Check-Cap in the 1st quarter valued at $91,000. Institutional investors own 17.59% of the company’s stock.

Check-Cap Ltd., a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, engages in the development of a capsule-based screening technology that utilizes ultra-low-dose X-rays to scan the inner lining of the colon for precancerous polyps, and other structural abnormalities in Israel. Its C-Scan system consists of C-Scan Cap, an X-ray scanning capsule for detection of suspected polyps; C-Scan Track, a disposable system attached to the patient's back through biocompatible adhesive skin patches; and C-Scan View software, a client/server-based application that enables procedure data download from the C-Scan Track, data analysis, and report generation.

