Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Shares Purchased by Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC

Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 28.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,800 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in Cheniere Energy by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 175 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.08.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:LNG traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $146.52. The company had a trading volume of 315,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,785,556. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.43. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.09 and a 1-year high of $182.35. The firm has a market cap of $35.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.15.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $6.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.96 by $0.93. Cheniere Energy had a negative return on equity of 13,004.16% and a net margin of 23.24%. The business had revenue of $7.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.58 billion. Research analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 15.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is presently 5.06%.

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1996 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

