Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC

Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,970 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Cheniere Energy makes up about 3.5% of Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $1,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AIA Group Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 9,489 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $430,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,261 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,252,000. 84.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cheniere Energy Stock Performance

Cheniere Energy stock traded up $1.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $146.95. The company had a trading volume of 337,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,785,556. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.09 and a 52 week high of $182.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $149.36 and a 200-day moving average of $153.15. The firm has a market cap of $35.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.65, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.00.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $6.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.96 by $0.93. Cheniere Energy had a negative return on equity of 13,004.16% and a net margin of 23.24%. The company had revenue of $7.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.58 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 15.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LNG. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. TheStreet raised Cheniere Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Scotiabank began coverage on Cheniere Energy in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $194.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Cheniere Energy from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.08.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1996 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

