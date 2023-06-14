Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR) Short Interest Down 41.4% in May

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decline of 41.4% from the May 15th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 68,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust Stock Performance

CHKR traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.18. The stock had a trading volume of 102,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,943. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.18. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust has a twelve month low of $0.90 and a twelve month high of $1.40.

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.97 million for the quarter. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust had a net margin of 83.17% and a return on equity of 124.43%.

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust Cuts Dividend

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were paid a $0.0487 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th. This represents a yield of 16.3%.

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust engages in the ownership of royalty interests. It owns royalty interests in oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas properties located in Washita County, Oklahoma. The company was founded on June 29, 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

