Chicken Soup for the Soul Enter (NASDAQ:CSSEN) Short Interest Update

Chicken Soup for the Soul Enter (NASDAQ:CSSEN – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, a drop of 36.1% from the May 15th total of 16,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Enter Stock Performance

NASDAQ CSSEN traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $23.86. 317 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,666. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.54. Chicken Soup for the Soul Enter has a one year low of $22.40 and a one year high of $25.95.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Enter Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.5938 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.95%.

